There are now more than 119 confirmed cases of Hepatitis A in Nashville since December, according to officials with Metro Public Health Department.
Officials are urging people who use drugs, men who have sexual contact with other men, and homeless people to get vaccinated.
"The Health Department and our community partners have vaccinated more than 6,600 people in Nashville since the outbreak was announced in late May."
The health department says vaccination initiatives will continue "in an effort to end the outbreak." They're working with organizations that serve the homeless, the LGBTQ community, working with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office to vaccinate inmates and working to reach out to those who use drugs.
