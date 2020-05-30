HENRY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A police corporal with the Henry County Sheriff's Office has been suspended after an "insensitive Facebook post."
The Sheriff's Office said on Facebook Corporal Stacey Bostwick was suspended due to the insensitive post.
The Sheriff's Office posted the following statement on its Facebook page:
It has come to our attention that earlier today one of our deputies, Cpl. Stacey Bostwick posted an extremely insensitive post on FaceBook. While we do not condone rioting or looting we also whole heartedly do not condone what happened to George Floyd in Minnesota. We at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office strive to be servants of the community and Cpl. Bostwick’s post DOES NOT reflect the values or morals of this department. As a result of these events Cpl. Bostwick has been suspended. We do hope that this single event does not undo all of the good Cpl. Bostwick has done in his career as a Law Enforcement Officer, Paramedic and Firefighter. This is NOT WHO WE ARE at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and we apologize for the insensitive remarks made and will make every effort to regain the trust and support of the community as a whole.
No addition details about Bostwick's post or the length of the suspension were released.
