PARIS, TN (WSMV) - Henry County Schools announced its closure shortly after learning of the potential exposure of a employee to the COVID-19 virus.
In a letter to school system stakeholders from Director of Schools Dr. Leah Watkins, she said administrators learned of the potential exposure Saturday afternoon. She said the employee does not exhibit any symptoms and was instructed to self-quarantine for a period of time.
“We have been assured by the Tennessee Department of Health that it is highly unlikely the employee has contracted the virus or created risk within the associated schools accessed by the employee,” Watkins wrote. “As a result of this possible exposure and unknown potential exposures by others as the pandemic develops, the abundantly caution decision to close schools was made in order to reduce the interactions between all individuals within our system.”
Henry County Schools will be closed the week of March 16 and then the following week for spring break.
Out of an abundance of caution and as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of our students and community, HCSS will be out of school 3/16-20. Spring break will continue as scheduled the following week.— Henry County Schools (@henrycoschools) March 14, 2020
