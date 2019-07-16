PARIS, TN (WSMV) - A Henry County first responder was killed in a car crash on Tuesday morning, according to an incident report.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Kelsey Yates, 23, of Camden, was killed when the vehicle she was driving veered off Highway 641 while traveling southbound. She traveled off the left side of the road, struck a drainage culvert and overturned, coming to a final rest on its roof.
Yates worked for the Henry County EMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.