PARIS, TN (WSMV) - Residents of the Lake Haven Behavioral Unit at Henry County Medical Center was evacuated on Saturday after a fire in a patient room.
The hospital reported there was minimal damage reported, but patients were being transferred to other facilities or discharged to family members.
“First, we are extremely grateful that no patients were harmed in this incident,” said Lisa Casteel, Henry County Medical CEO, in a news release. “We continue to investigate the incident and assess the behavioral health unit before we open it back to patients. We are thankful and grateful for our staff and the Paris Fire Department for their quick response and will work with the Paris Police Department regarding the incident.”
Lake Haven Behavioral Unit is closed to any admissions until an assessment can be completed to ensure patient safety and security. The other floor of the unit will not be opened due to the proximity and smoke in the unit. All family members of patients were notified.
