Hendersonville's Monthaven arts and cultural center keeps finding unique creators to decorate their walls for art exhibits. Most recently it was a young girl described as an artistic genius at the age of 8 years old. News 4's Terry Bulger shows us.

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hendersonville's Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center has always found unique and talented creators to decorate the walls of their building.

Pablo Picasso famously said that it would take him the rest of his life to learn how to paint like a child. When you see the art of 19-year-old Autumn de Forest, you would be inclined to agree with Picasso.

Forest began painting at the age of 5 and sold a painting for $100,000 only five years later at the age of 10, becoming an international sensation.

Executive Director at Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center, Cheryl Strichik, said "Autumn, is free of any reins of conformity she does the toughest style of art she likes and enjoys."

Her paintings have sold for more than $7 million. For the second time in her young life, she comes to Sumner County with more than just a paintbrush, planning to help others nurture their own creativity.

"She goes all over the world to build self-esteem with people and creativity and expressing themselves," Strichik said.

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger

