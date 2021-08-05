HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Hendersonville Police Department is attempting to locate a woman wanted for multiple car burglaries.
Police said officers responded to reports of burglaries in progress at 1027 W. Main Street, In-Town Suites where they investigated numerous burglaries that had just occurred.
The suspected vehicle was a white Pontiac G6 and had just left the area when police arrived.
Police are asking anyone with information about the location of Krissy Pratt to call the Hendersonville Police Criminal Investigation Division at 615-264-5303.
