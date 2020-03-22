A Hendersonville woman is using her sewing skills to sew masks. Now, she's looking for volunteers.

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Medical experts aren’t the only ones fighting the coronavirus.

A Hendersonville thinks her sewing skills can put the virus at bay.

“You don’t have to have special skills or equipment, all you need to have is a sewing machine,” Nicole Bass said.

Over the years, she’s volunteered to create hand-made items for patients at Vanderbilt’s Ingram Cancer Center. Now, the need is for surgical masks.

Nicole is looking for volunteers. Email volunteermaskmakers@gmail.com if you’d like to help.

 

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Ethan

