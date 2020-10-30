HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Hendersonville woman was diagnosed with COVID-19 in June and is still experiencing problems.
Bernita Lockett is what doctors refer to as a COVID long-hauler.
Lockett said she experienced anxiety, weight loss, hair loss and memory loss.
“By the time I finished with writing down everything that I was experiencing it was about 21 things," she said. "I did have early stages of pneumonia with that COVID test as well. So that made it even harder for me to deal with.”
Lockett was a hair stylist for more than 30 years and has now stepped away from the salon.
“The closeness that we have with our clients, I’m just too afraid it’s going to happen again,” said Lockett.
But she still uses one hair styling tool, her hairdryer to create art.
“There will be nights where and I would start painting on three or four different things. It would make me feel a whole lot better. It took my mind away from everything that I’m going through,” said Lockett.
If you’re interested in purchasing any of art click here.
