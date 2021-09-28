HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Hendersonville Board of Mayor and Alderman is voting on whether to approve a “Do Not Knock” list on Tuesday night.
Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary said it happens every spring. Residents get a ton of lawn care and pest control companies knocking on people’s doors trying to solicit business.
“Somehow it always works out that people knock when my son is asleep and my husband also works nights and so he sleeps during the day as well,” said Hendersonville resident Drew Whittaker.
It’s why the city of Hendersonville is now considering a “do not knock” list like the “do not call” list, residents could opt in. The city would then provide that list to permitted solicitors.
“If a solicitor knocks on a door and that door is on the list, then that person can be brought to court and can be fined $50 plus court costs. Also, they could lose their permit to solicit in Hendersonville,” said Clary.
The mayor supports the ordinance, but he said if it passes, he won’t put his name on the list.
“There might be one out of eight solicitors that will offer something that’s worthwhile,” said Clary.
Others said having their names on that list can’t happen soon enough.
“Because I think that there are better ways for people to go about trying to get business than knocking on doors and completely disrupting their routine,” said Whittaker. “It would be very nice to have this list.”
If the ordinance passes, some people will still be legally allowed to knock. Politicians, religious groups and children would all be exempt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.