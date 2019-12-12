HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police have arrested a teenager after two home burglary attempts.
Police say at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to homes on Evergreen Circle and Mallard Drive to investigate incidents where someone had tried to get inside the homes by kicking the doors. After investigating, police identified 18-year-old Frank Williams, Jr. of Hendersonville as the one responsible.
Williams was charged with two counts of attempted aggravated burglary and vandalism under $1,000. He is currently being held in the Sumner County Jail on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on Jan. 22, 2020 at 9 a.m.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Hendersonville Police at 615-264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.
