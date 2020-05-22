HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Sumner County celebrated a teacher, who was retiring after 35 years.
More than a hundred cars showed up in front of Merrol Hyde Magnet School in Hendersonville on Friday morning.
All was a surprise to honor first grade teacher Mrs. Dede Pinson.
The drive-by parade filled with students and co-workers, past and present, honking horns, holding signs, giving hugs.
Pinson was a beloved teacher, who undoubtedly had an incredible impact on the lives of thousands of children and who will be greatly missed by all.
