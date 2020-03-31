HENDERSONVILLE, TN. (WSMV) - A senior living facility in Hendersonville now has their first confirmed case of COVID-19.
As it sweeps the world, nursing facilities have been one of the biggest worries with older generations being more at risk for the virus.
A resident of the Main Street Senior Living facility in Hendersonville was confirmed positive.
At this time, the resident is in full quarantine in the hospital in accordance with the CDC guidelines.
The team at Main Street Senior Living are continuing to monitor the entire community for any additional signs of the virus with other residents.
