HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An employee at a Hendersonville restaurant has been charged with theft after police say he stole over $60,000 from the restaurant. Celso Medina, age 28 from Gallatin was arrested after a search warrant recovered evidence.
Hendersonville Police did not release details of the theft, only that Medina was being charged with theft over $60,000 and fraudulent use of a credit card over $60,000. If you have any information that could help police, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.
