Like clockwork, it happens every week day at the same time.
Indian Lake Boulevard backs up with cars and people get frustrated.
"Every day, when the traffic is coming and going and the school go out, this turn is crazy," said Iban Brabo.
The problem is there is only one lane turning into Ellis Middle School.
Parents show up early to pick up their kids, then they sit and wait.
Other drivers who don't have kids get stuck.
"I can see why it's aggravating a little bit because you're sitting in a line that you don't need to be in," said Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary.
Clary said drivers get so fed up they pull out into oncoming traffic. There was a crash there on Monday.
"We know that the longer this goes on that the more likelihood is that we have more accidents and we're worried about that," said Clary.
Clary said the long-term plan is to widen the road for a half mile.
The short-term fix is a new turning lane that they plan to build this summer while kids are out of school.
Clary asked for people's patience.
"We're working on it. It doesn't make sense to do anything about it now because that will just make the situation worse for the next two and a half months," said Clary.
It's encouraging news for drivers who are anxious to hit the gas.
"That would be a great idea, yes," said Brabo.
Clary said the city is working with the school district to pay for the new turning lane.
The project is expected to be complete by Aug. 1.
