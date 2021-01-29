HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - These days during a global pandemic we’re all looking for some good news, even more so financial good news.
And the city of Hendersonville is seeing that in their local sales tax revenue, which is up hundreds of thousands of dollars.
“We’ve seen a rise year over year of about $840,000, which equates to about 12 percent month-to-month,” City of Hendersonville Finance Director Robert Manning said.
Manning says the city is grateful for the uptick and adds that a few key factors played a role.
“Back in April we received a stimulus package, but I think restrictions on travel has helped,” he said. “Some folks have a little more disposable income that they’re speeding locally.”
Greg Yandell, owner of Hendersonville’s Red Rooster restaurant says they’ve also seen a boost in sales during this pandemic.
“People recognize that local businesses are important to the health of their local economy,” Yandell said. “We often hear people say we just want to come support you because you are a local owner, and so I think that sentiment has grown a good bit during COVID as well.”
City officials say they want to be cautious with this unexpected financial improvement.
“I think it allows us to help build our fund balance for that rainy day and it also allows us to explore some other potential capital projects,” Manning said.
City officials tell News4 it isn’t just the local sales tax revenue they are seeing some improvements in.
In Sumner County, unemployment was at 15 percent in April 2020. As of November 2020, that unemployment number sits at just over four percent.
