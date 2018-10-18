HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Hendersonville Police Department says they're seeing more car break-ins than usual.
In the last three months, police have taken 52 car burglary reports. Each report involved multiple cars in the same area.
In the last month, they've responded to 15 reports.
Since Oct. 1, they've responded to seven.
Sgt. Christopher Gagnon with the Hendersonville Police Department said at least four of the cases involved unlocked cars.
"A lot of these things are opportunistic, which means individuals are just looking for a quick score. Best thing to do is just keep your stuff locked up, and if you see someone walking around a parking lot that looks like they don't belong there, give the police a call," Gagnon said.
Most of the car burglaries were reported at grocery stores, daycares and parks. Gagnon said they're usually in places you won't be inside at for very long, so you feel safe leaving your valuables in the car.
