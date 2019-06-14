HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A violent shootout has a Hendersonville community on edge.
Police said it was a drug deal turned violent involving nine teenagers from Hendersonville and Nashville.
Some were as young as 15 years old.
Investigators told News4 bullets started flying in the middle of the Savely Drive neighborhood. One of those bullets hit a child's bedroom.
"This child could've easily been killed over senseless violence by kids in the street doing a drug deal," Sgt. Neal Harris with the Hendersonville Police Department said.
All nine teenagers are now facing charges. Sgt. Harris said teen crime is on the rise and spilling over from Nashville.
"We take everything we've got, all of our resources into apprehending those people. They bring the most serious crime Hendersonville experiences here," Sgt. Harris said.
Those serious crimes include carjackings, shootings and robberies.
While no one was hurt in this latest case, neighbors like Corrine Pennington said it's a scary reminder of what could've happened.
"It just terrifies me. I'm just like I don't know what to do. I mean you can only keep your kids safe so much, but when things like that happen out on the street, what can you do?," Pennington said.
Hendersonville police aren't sure why teens from Nashville are going there. They said it could be because of how close it is or the teens think Hendersonville is an easy target.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.