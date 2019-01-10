HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are searching for a suspect they say burglarized an unlocked vehicle parked outside of a daycare center.
According to Hendersonville Police, the owner's purse and cell phone were stolen and the person or persons responsible then used two credit cards that were in the owner's purse and made several purchases in Hendersonville and Nashville. The suspects left the area in a dark-colored sedan.
Investigators are currently trying to identify the subjects seen in the surveillance video. It is believed the suspects may be suspects in other theft cases.
Anyone with information regarding this or other crimes are encouraged to call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be submitted by text to the number 274637 (CRIMES) using keyword TIPHPD.
