HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are looking for two suspects who they said are accused for a string of car burglaries throughout Hendersonville. Carlton Cunningham, 27, was identified as one of the suspects in the burglaries.
On April 8, Hendersonville Police Department was notified of two black males in a black Chrysler 300 sedan that were burglarizing vehicles at several locations throughout the city including Lowe's, Holiday Inn Express, Hendersonville Hospital, Planet Fitness, and an attempted vehicle burglary at Hendersonville City Hall. A gun and accessories for that gun were stolen during the burglaries.
Investigators said the two suspects were also seen in several surrounding cities committing burglaries in a white Cadillac.
Investigators also determined that the black Chrysler 300 had been stolen out of Memphis. Investigators were able to recover the car after they fled from Metro Police from the Super 8 Motel on Royal Park Drive in Nashville for unrelated reasons.
Cunningham is wanted for numerous outstanding warrants. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Cunningham or the identity of the other suspect, you're asked to contact Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be submitted by text to the number 274637 (CRIMES) using keyword TIPHPD.
