HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Officers with Hendersonville Police's Mounted Patrol are helping train the next generation of law enforcement, by teaming up with children at a local camp Wednesday.
The officers on horseback joined children who were taking part in a leadership development program camp called Jr. Wranglers at R and M Stables.
The mounted police went through search and rescue training and then performed a mock search.
One of the organizers, Casady Gammon, said the young people enjoy training with the horses.
"These horses have a neat ability to give kids confidence and it is fun to ride them, but giving them confidence to be able to handle a 1,200 pound animal is huge," Gammon said.
Teaming up with the officers also helps kids learn responsibility, as each one has to take care of the horses before, during, and after the rides and throughout the day.
