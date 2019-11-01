NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Four suspects were taken into custody Friday morning after a Hendersonville police pursuit ended in a crash in Nashville.
Officials tell us Hendersonville Police officers were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle that started on the 500 block of West Main Street in Hendersonville around 2:30 a.m. The vehicle had a stolen tag.
The pursuit ended in a wreck on Whites Creek Pike at Richards Cafe in Davidson County after officers were able to spike the vehicle. The suspect's car was riding on two rims during the pursuit.
Hendersonville Police say Metro Police are looking for a fifth suspect that ran from the scene. All of the suspects look to be juveniles.
Three of the four suspects were taken to Tri-Star Skyline Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
