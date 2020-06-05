HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Hendersonville police officer was seriously injured in a car crash Friday afternoon.
Police say Officer Edward Barry, a three-year veteran of the Hendersonville Police Department, was involved in a crash on East Main Street and Britain Street.
Officer Barry suffered minor injuries and is being treated at a local hospital. The other driver involved in the crash is not believed to have any injuries.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the scene and is investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.