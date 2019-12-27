NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Police in Hendersonville are asking for help from the public to identify two suspected of breaking into cars and cards stolen from them.
Police say several vehicles were broken into in neighborhoods around New Shackle Island Road, early in the morning of December 22nd.
Debit cards stolen were subsequently used at a few businesses, and officers were able to obtain security camera video of the two suspects, as well as the vehicle they were in.
Anyone with information on their identity or where they may be is asked to contact Hendersonville Police at 615-264-5303, or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be texted to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword TIPHPD, followed by the tip information.
Any way you choose to deliver information, you have the option to remain anonymous.
