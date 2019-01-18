HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are searching for a suspect who they said burglarized a home in the Iris Court area on Thursday night.

Surveillance video of the person was released with hopes that the public can identify the suspect. The person appears to have face tattoos and neck that make them more easily identifiable.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the person, you're asked to contact Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 573-5400.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using keyword TIPHPD.

