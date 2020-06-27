HENDERSONVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police are asking for assistance identifying a man they say was reported as suspicious in the beach area Saturday morning.
Just before 11 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the beach area at 200 Lock 3 Access Road after reports of a man approaching children with a family at the beach in a way that made others suspicious of his intentions.
The man got into a gold-colored 2001-2006 Toyota Camry and drove away from the area.
Hendersonville Police are wishing to speak with the man in relation to this incident.
The unidentified male was described as Hispanic and in his late 50’s or early 60’s with a thin to medium build and approximately 5’6” tall. This person was wearing pull on work boots, dark blue jeans, and a short sleeve shirt. He had a mustache, and medium length dark, wavy hair. It is suspected that this male was not English speaking.
Police would ask that anyone with information on this case please call and report that information to the Hendersonville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (615) 264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.