HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Monday will mark a week since the tragic death of Master Patrol Officer Spencer Daniel Bristol during a foot pursuit.
Several fundraisers have been set up since then in his name along with a petition to name a park after Officer Bristol.
The funeral has been scheduled for Tuesday, January 7 at Hendersonville First Baptist Church and the Hendersonville Police are inviting the public out to view the funeral procession along the route.
The route will begin at the church at 106 Bluegrass Commons Blvd at 12:45 p.m. and head West on Main Street, left at Imperial Blvd, passing Gene Brown Elementary, left onto Executive Park Dr. to pass in front of the police department, back to Main Street going East back to Hendersonville Memory Gardens.
The public is welcome to line the route at any location and pay final respects to Officer Bristol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.