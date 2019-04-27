Hendersonville Police are investigating the report of a robbery at an apartment complex on Indian Lake Blvd. The robbery allegedly happened in a parking lot outside an apartment on April 25th. The victim reported that they were robbed at gunpoint by three young black males. The three fled the area after the robbery.
Hendersonville Police Detectives identified one of those responsible for the robbery as Jermaine Simmons, 21, of Nashville. Detectives have obtained warrants charging Simmons with aggravated robbery and burglary in connection with this incident.
Police ask that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jermaine Simmons please call and report that information at 615-264-5303. Tips may also be submitted anonymously by text to the number 274637 (crimes) using keyword TIPHPD.
