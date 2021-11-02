HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police in Hendersonville are investigating after a young boy reported being approached by a strange man at a local part. Police say the incident happened on November 1st just before 7 PM at Drakes Creek Park.
The boy became scared when the man approached and the man left in a blue SUV. Police are asking parents to have conversations with their children about how to stay safe around strangers in parks. If you have any information about this incident, you're asked to call police at 615-264-5303.
