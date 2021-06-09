HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Hendersonville Police Department received a report on June 7th of an elderly resident being exploited over the phone in a jailing scam.

The elderly victim received a phone call from a person impersonating his grandson and claimed that they were in jail. The phone was then passed to another person claiming to be the son's attorney.

The phony attorney stated that the victim's grandson had been in an auto accident out of state that resulted in the death of another person and as a result the victim’s grandson had been charged and was in jail.

The fake attorney then told the victim that the judge placed a gag order on the case and that no one else was to be contacted regarding the incident. Police said the scammers then provided information about how money was needed for the grandson's bond and other fees to lessen the sentence.

The scammers were able to arrange for a courier to pick up the cash from the victim's home.

Hendersonville Police said that this scam occurred a second time on June 8th from another elderly resident using the same set of facts and instructions.

According to police, $10,000 in cash was stolen from each victim.

The scammers were using unknowing Uber drivers to pick up the money packages and deliver them to another person at a separate location.

On Tuesday, Hendersonville Police orchestrated another transaction with the first reported victim to send an even larger sum of money in an attempt to catch the scammers.

"After completing the first theft from the first reported victim the voice on the phone continued to contact the victim to set up another, and much larger payment he stated was needed to help complete the process of paying the fees needed to help his grandson out of legal trouble. On Tuesday, Hendersonville Detectives orchestrated this transaction in order to help identify or capture the suspects involved. This transaction led to the 100 Oaks Mall in Nashville where after taking possession of the next package of stolen money, a suspect led police on a brief foot chase before being taken into custody in the parking lot."

Police arrested 42-year-old Jorge Baglan-Pichardo from Miami, FL. He is charged with Theft over $10,000 (x2), Attempted Theft over $10,000, Financial Exploitation of an Elderly Person (x2), and Attempted Financial Exploitation of an Elderly Person.

Police said Baglan-Pichardo is being held in Sumner County Jail on $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on June 23.

Hendersonville Police are asking anyone who has been a victim of a similar incident to report it to your local law enforcement agency.