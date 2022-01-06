NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Hendersonville Police asked the public for help Thursday in regards to obtaining further information about a burglary investigation.
Hendersonville Criminal Investigation Division is looking for more information regarding Registered Nurse, Heather Michelle Wooten, 31, where she performed a home health visit with a 90-year-old patient and the swap of medication was believed to have occurred authorities said.
According to investigating detectives, Wooten is believed to have conducted a pill count during an unscheduled medical appointment and Tylenol had replaced some of the narcotic medication prescribed to the patient.
On Thursday, Wooten was arrested for burglary, theft of property under $1,000, and adulteration of a Food or Drug.
Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident or other crimes is encouraged to contact Hendersonville Detectives at 615-264-5303 or call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113. Tips can also be submitted by text to the number 274637 (CRIMES) using keyword TIPHPD.
