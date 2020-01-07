31-year-old Hendersonville Police Officer Spencer Daniel Bristol was chasing a suspect on foot when he was struck by traffic on I-65, and died from his injuries. Full Coverage: https://bit.ly/2SFPTDn
HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Monday marked a week since the tragic death of Master Patrol Officer Spencer Daniel Bristol during a foot pursuit.
Several fundraisers have been set up since then in his name along with a petition to name a park after Officer Bristol.
Visitation continues Tuesday, Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Hendersonville. The funeral has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday following the visitation.
Hendersonville Police are inviting the public out to view the funeral procession along the route from the church to Hendersonville Memorial Gardens.
The route will begin at the church at 12:45 p.m. and head West on Main Street, left at Imperial Blvd, passing Gene Brown Elementary, left onto Executive Park Dr. to pass in front of the police department, back to Main Street going East back to Hendersonville Memory Gardens.
The public is welcome to line the route at any location and pay final respects to Officer Bristol.
First Baptist Church Hendersonville is located at 106 Bluegrass Commons Blvd. in Hendersonville.
