HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators have charged a gas station manager for false reporting and theft after reportedly helping steal money from the store with a woman.

Hendersonville Police arrested 48-year-old Aaron Heath on Wednesday. He is being held in Sumner County Jail on $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in January.

The crime occurred on Saturday, Nov. 30 around 1 p.m. when a white female suspect entered the gas station on North Anderson Lane and approached the counter where a store employee was counting money to make a deposit. The suspect grabbed the store's money from the counter and fled the scene.

Investigators are still searching for the female suspect who worked with Heath to steal money from the gas station. If you have any information, call Hendersonville Police Department at 615-264-5303.

