HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Hendersonville Police charged four people Thursday after conducting compliance checks on 12 businesses.
Hendersonville Police said they performed these checks to ensure that they complied with Tennessee law making it unlawful for businesses to sell vape products to anyone under 21.
Authorities said of the 12 businesses checked, only eight complied. Police found that store clerks at four Hendersonville businesses did sell to an underage person and were cited for Selling a Vapor Product to an Underage Person.
The following people are those who were charged for allegedly selling to an underage person:
- Brandi Dixon, 32, of Mapco, located at 157 West Main Street
- Jason Thomas, 28, of New Ashes Tobacco, Beer Market located at 109-B Walton Ferry Road
- Adel Saleh, 49, of Tobacco and Vape, located at 206 N. Anderson Lane
- Kirolos Abdelmalak, 40, of AK Tobacco and Vape, located at 170 East Main Street
Hendersonville Police said in a statement that they would like to remind businesses to be vigilant in ensuring their staff is only selling vape of tobacco products to those who are 21 years or older.
Anyone with information on businesses who may not be complying with this law is asked to call the Hendersonville Police at (615)264-5303.
