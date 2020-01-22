HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police are charging an 11-year-old boy with burglary after multiple vehicles were broken into in the Harbor Drive area of Hendersonville.
The burglaries happened around 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10. The 11-year-old is being charged through Sumner County Juvenile Court.
If you have any information on this or other related cases, you're asked to contact Hendersonville Police Department at 615-264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be submitted using the P3Tips Mobile App.
