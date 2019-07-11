HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are searching for an escaped juvenile who got away from Sumner County personnel while being taken into a building at the Sumner County Sheriff's Office Detention Center.
According to a news release, Korry Graham is charged with robbery and carjacking and is a runaway from DCS custody. An additional escape charge is being added.
Hendersonville Police reported just after 3:30pm Thursday that Graham had been captured and transported to the Sumner County Juvenile Detention facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.