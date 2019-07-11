Korry Graham Escaped Juvenile - 7-11-19

Korry Graham

 Hendersonville Police Department

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are searching for an escaped juvenile who got away from Sumner County personnel while being taken into a building at the Sumner County Sheriff's Office Detention Center.

According to a news release, Korry Graham is charged with robbery and carjacking and is a runaway from DCS custody. An additional escape charge is being added.

Hendersonville Police reported just after 3:30pm Thursday that Graham had been captured and transported to the Sumner County Juvenile Detention facility.

