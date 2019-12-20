HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police have arrested two people and are looking for a third suspect in connection to a string of car burglaries and stolen cars.
Police say at around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of car burglaries in Hendersonville's Lawson Pointe subdivision. Nine car burglaries and three additional attempted burglaries have been reported in that area.
Officers recovered a stolen white Ford Explorer from Mt. Juliet in the area and identified and later recovered another stolen white Ford Fusion in Nashville stolen from Sumner County. The Ford Fusion was used in commission to the burglaries.
Police identified 20-year-old David Coons Jr. of Nashville, 19-year-old Jevon Jenkins of Nashville and 20-year-old Keshon Jenkins of Nashville as the ones responsible. Police arrested Coons and Jevon Jenkins in Nashville. Detectives in Hendersonville have warrants for Keshon Jenkins' arrest and are asking for help in finding him.
All three individuals are charged with nine counts of burglary, three counts of attempted burglary, four counts of theft under $1,000 and one count of theft over $2,500.
Coons and Jevon Jenkins are being held in the Sumner County Jail and both are scheduled to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on Jan. 8 at 9 a.m. Coons is being held on a $35,000 bond and Jenkins is being held on a $60,000 bond.
Police say they have recovered stolen property from several jurisdictions throughout Middle Tennessee during their investigation which will likely result in additional charges from other jurisdictions.
Anyone with information on this case should contact Hendersonville Police at 615-264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.