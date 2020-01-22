HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two teenage boys have been charged after reportedly breaking into and vandalizing a home in Hendersonville.
Hendersonville Police went to a home on Curtis Crossroads on Monday and found the home had been broken into and vandalized extensively. The vandalism included graffiti throughout the house, as well as the drains being clogged while leaving the water running which resulted in the home being flooded.
Two teenage boys, ages 15 and 13, were identified as the suspects and charged with aggravated burglary, vandalism over $25,000, and theft.
If you have any information on this or other related crimes, you're asked to contact Hendersonville Police Department at 615-264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be submitted using the P3Tips Mobile App.
