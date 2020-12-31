HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After a string of break-ins at storage units throughout Hendersonville, police arrested Jeffery Snead and Jaycee Cline.
Police were able to ID the duo after they learned they were driving a white 2007 Nissan Maxima while committing the crimes.
Both individuals have been charged with fourteen counts of burglary, two counts of theft under $1,000, theft over $2,500, and possession of burglary tools.
Police believe they are responsible for more storage center break-ins throughout Middle Tennessee. If you have been a victim, you're asked to call Hendersonville Police at 615-264-5303. Tips may also be sent in via the P3 Tips mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.