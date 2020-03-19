HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Police in Hendersonville have arrested a Mississippi man who stole from several Lowe's stores.
Police say in mid-January 2020, Lowe’s stores in Tennessee and surrounding states were victims of large-scale thefts. All thefts happened by someone using a local construction company’s corporate account. The suspect in these cases pretended to be a representative of the company to make several large purchases from Lowe’s stores. The suspect has been identified as 47-year-old William Nolan of Jackson, MS.
Nolan has been arrested and is being held in the Chester County, TN Jail on unrelated charges with a hold from Hendersonville’s jurisdiction. Hendersonville Police have charged Nolan with theft over $10,000, forgery and criminal impersonation.
Additional charges from other jurisdictions are anticipated and the investigation revealed it is likely Nolan fraudulently used several business corporate accounts to perpetuate stealing.
Anyone with any information should contact Detective Thomas Holman at 615-264-5303. Tips can also be submitted to the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers program by calling 615-573-5400 or by using the P# Tips Mobile Application.
(0) comments
