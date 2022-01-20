HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Hendersonville Police arrested a gang Wednesday who burglarized multiple cars at a Hendersonville area gym.
Officials said the suspects broke into four vehicles on Jan. 19th at 10:30 a.m. Investigators said the incident was consistent with car burglaries perpetrated by a group of traveling criminals often referred to as the Felony Lane Gang.
Five hours after the burglaries took place, Hendersonville and Columbia Police made arrests and booked the suspects into the Sumner County Jail.
Officers made the following arrests:
- Richard Baker, 31, of Pompano Beach, FL ($195,000 bond)
- Jarvis Scott, 30, of Pompano Beach, FL ($100,000 bond)
- Hector Cruz III, 35, of Lauderhill, FL (175,000 bond)
- Melinda Gonzalez, 42, of Lehigh Acres, FL ($135,000 bond)
Officials said all four persons were charged with four counts of Burglary and four counts of Theft in connection with this case. In addition, Baker and Cruz were charged with two counts of Vandalism. They are set to appear before Sumner County General Sessions Court on Feb. 9th.
Anyone with information on this case are asked to call and report it to the Hendersonville Police Criminal Investigation Division at (615)264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615)594-4113.
