HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Hendersonville Police arrested a man Friday after for robbing two homes within Sumner County.
Police arrested Craig Ray, 50, of White House, TN after connecting him to two burglaries that happened this month.
Authorities said at approximately 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday Jan. 12th, a forced entry burglary to a residence was committed on Deer Point Drive in Hendersonville. Hendersonville Police found an unknown man was captured on video in the area at the time of the burglary who Hendersonville began to investigate.
The second residential burglary took place on the same day outside of the city of Hendersonville within Sumner County said Sumner County Sheriff’s Office. Police said both burglaries appeared to be related.
Friday afternoon, police located Ray at a Goodlettsville area hotel. Sumner County Sheriffs took Ray into custody.
Ray is charged with Aggravated Burglary, Theft over $1,000, and Vandalism over $1,000 by Hendersonville Police. Authorities said Ray also had outstanding warrants from Sumner and Robertson Counties at the time of his arrest for unrelated crimes.
Police asked the public that anyone with information on these cases to call and report that information to the Hendersonville Police Criminal Investigation Division at (615)264-5303.
