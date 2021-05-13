HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police said they have arrested a man from Madison, TN for multiple child sex offenses.
Police said they received a report of alleged child sexual offenses against 42-year old-Christopher Gentry years earlier.
An investigation was started after an investigation revealed evidence of rape and other sexual contact with three different child victims between the ages of 8 and 12 years old.
Police said that the investigation concluded with the charges against Gentry being presented to a Grand Jury in May. The grand jury returned indictments for one count of Rape of a Child and nine counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery.
Gentry was taken into custody on Wednesday by Hendersonville Detectives and FLEX Officers and was transported to the Sumner County Jail. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.
Gentry is scheduled to appear before the Sumner County Criminal Court on May 21, 2021.
The Hendersonville Police Department is asking anyone with additional information to these cases to call their Investigation Division at 615-594-4113
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.