The Hendersonville Police Department arrested Nicholas "Nick" Carter on Friday on outstanding warrants. Police say the investigation developed following the arrest, resulting in additional charges.
Carter is charged with three counts of aggravated burglary, five counts of theft, two counts of forgery, and domestic assault.
Police say the aggravated burglary charges stem from multiple residential burglaries in which firearms were stolen.
Carter is set to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on March 3 of this year.
