Jordan Ketterman & Cody Johnson

Jordan Ketterman, left, and Cody Johnson. 

 Courtesy: Hendersonville PD

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Hendersonville Police have arrested two home burglary suspects.

Police say a resident on Keystone Lane came home from work on Wednesday at around 11 p.m. and found several items missing and several other items out of place. Officers quickly identified Jordan Ketterman of Hendersonville and Cody Johnson of Gallatin as the ones responsible for the home burglary.

Both were arrested and charged with one count of aggravated burglary and theft of property over $2,500. Ketterman and Johnson were booked into the Sumner County Jail and have a court date in General Sessions Court set for Jan. 22, 2020 at 9 a.m.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 615-264-5303 or Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.

