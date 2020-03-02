NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Hendersonville police arrested a barricaded suspect Monday afternoon who was wanted for assaulted a juvenile.
The arrest happened around 3:45 p.m. on the 100 block of Cranwill Drive. The 33-year-old suspect, identified as Joseph Eicher, has been convicted of domestic violence three times.
When police tried to serve Eicher with a warrant for aggravated domestic assault against the juvenile, Eicher barricaded himself inside the home and "indicated to officers that he was armed," according to police.
Hendersonville SWAT and a negotiater showed up to the scene and Eicher was eventually taken into custody.
Eicher is in Sumner County Jail on aggravated domestic assault and resisting arrest charges.
