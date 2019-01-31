Hendersonville Police arrested a Nashville man suspected of robbing a woman at gunpoint in her Hendersonville home.
The robbery happened around 2:00 a.m. Thursday. Police responded to a call of armed robbery and kidnapping near Tiffany Lane in Hendersonville. A woman told police that an acquaintance of her robbed her at gunpoint and ordered her around her home.
About 12 hours after the robbery, police arrested 19-year-old Lorenzo Butler, of Nashville. He was booked in the Sumner County Jail and charged with Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Kidnapping. His bond was set at $300,000.
Butler is scheduled to appear in court on March 13 of this year. Anyone with any additional information on the case should call Hendersonville Police at 615-264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Anonymous tips can be sent by text to 274637 using he keyword TIPHPD.
