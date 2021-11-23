HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Police in Hendersonville are looking for 17-year-old runaway Emily Perryman.
According to police, Perryman has not been seen since Sep. 30. Police have not been able to contact her.
If you have any information on Perryman’s whereabouts, please call the Hendersonville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (615) 264-5303 or the city’s Crime Stoppers number at 615-594-4113.
