HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are searching for a suspect who robbed a woman at gunpoint and stole her purse Thursday night as she was walking from her car to her apartment.
The incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. at the Hickory Run Apartments on West Main Street. The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s who fled the scene after the robbery.
Hendersonville Police are asking for anyone with information to contact their Criminal Investigations Division at 615-264-5303 or Hendersonville Crimestoppers at 615-573-5400.
