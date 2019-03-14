HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Officials in Hendersonville say they have identified the man who approached two children a subdivision this week and have completed their investigation.
"Police have confirmed that this incident was not an abduction attempt or any other type of inappropriate conduct. Police would like to thank our community and media partners for the assistance in sharing and providing information that helped us resolve this incident so quickly," said the Hendersonville Police Department in a news release.
The incident happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Meadows of Indian Lake subdivision.
A 14-year-old and a 12-year-old were reportedly walking their dog along Raintree Drive when they said a man pulled up in a car beside them and told them he had something for them. The bother and sister then ran back home and called their parents.
